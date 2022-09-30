Dolly Parton Reminisces on Her First ‘Hannah Montana’ Appearance 16 Years Ago: ‘Time Flies!’

Dolly Parton was feeling nostalgic on Thursday (Sept. 29), and took to Twitter to share a sweet throwback photo with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

“Wow! 16 years since my first appearance on Hannah Montana with my sweet @MileyCyrus [red heard emoji] Time flies! #tbt,” the iconic country superstar wrote alongside a photo from the episode, in which Parton is seen hugging a 13-year-old Cyrus on set.

Parton first appeared on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana — starring Miley and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus — in the sixteenth episode of the first season, titled “Good Golly Miss Dolly.” The multi-hyphenate plays Aunt Dolly, and is immediately involved in Cyrus’ character Miley Stewart’s hijinks. Parton appears in another episode in Hannah Montana season two, in which she clashes with Stewart’s fictional grandmother played by Vicki Lawrence.

The famous godmother-goddaughter duo have worked together plenty more times over the years. Most recently, Parton and Cyrus teamed up for a T-Mobile commercial during Super Bowl LVI. In the ad, Miley tries to get some songwriting inspiration to the tune of Survivor’s 1982 Billboard No. 1 hit “Eye of the Tiger.”

“You got a voice Miley, use it,” Parton — wearing a bedazzled silver vest and puffy-sleeved shirt — says into her phone as Cyrus stares into her handset and looks for inspiration. Miley moves over to the piano, then back to her desk, to the floor and then finally posts up at the desk again as she wonders, “What would Dolly do?”

Watch it below.