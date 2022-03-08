Here’s What Dolly Parton Had to Say About a Potential Collab With Cardi B

Dolly Parton featuring … Cardi B? It may be more likely than you might think. Though the two artists are so different on the surface it feels like they could only ever be brought together by the spin of a wheel or some random online name generator, the 76-year-old country icon told E!’s Daily Pop Monday (March 7) that she can definitely see herself working with Cardi in the future.

Before taking the stage of Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to host the 2022 ACM Awards, Parton sat down for a virtual interview and answered questions about the show, along with one query regarding a potential collaboration with one of today’s biggest rap superstars. “I might, if she’s willing,” Parton said of getting in the studio with Cardi B. “I know she’s a character, and I know she’s an original.”

The “Jolene” singer-songwriter later considered bringing Cher into the mix. Having appeared on the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer’s variety TV show several times in the ’70s, Parton mused that she and her old friend could make a new screen-ready project with Cardi B as a guest. “I would love to do something with her sometime, a TV show or a movie,” she said of Cher. “We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

Though Parton and the “WAP” rapper contrast in terms of everything from generation to sound to genre, the former has noted in the past how she shares common ground with the latter. NME talked to Parton in 2019 about how both of them have been the center of criticism for their looks and their unapologetically colorful public personas. “That’s why I think I do relate to all them,” Parton said of today’s music stars, specifically Cardi. “I do see pieces of myself in that. The boldness of it.”

“I think it’s great for you to know who you are,” she continued. “I just respect and appreciate people for what they do and having the balls to do it.”