Doja Cat Teases Something’s Coming, Says ‘All That Matters to Me Is That My Fans Know Who I Am’

Doja Cat is gearing up to release … something. On Wednesday (Aug. 22), the pop star shared a photo on Instagram that revealed she has something arriving on Sept. 1.

The photo features a dark silhouette of the “Need to Know” singer wearing a pair of devil’s horns. “9.1.23,” she captioned the post with an hourglass emoji. Though she didn’t specify what exactly is arriving at the top of the month, the artist has been gearing up for the release of her next album. She’s released two new songs this summer: “Attention” in June, and “Paint the Town Red” earlier this month.

In addition to the mysterious teaser, Doja took to her Instagram Stories to share two messages with her followers. The first post contained a quote from Lady Gaga that states, “When you die, nobody is going to give a f–k what you tweeted.” The following post was Doja’s own words: “All that matters to me is that my fans know who I am and the others are stuck trying to figure out.”

The rapper’s Stories post follows her Aug. 16 message in which she claimed that she felt “free” after seeing so many people unfollow her on social media following a series of rants. “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.”

See Doja’s lastest posts below.