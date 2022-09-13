Doja Cat Teases Her Next Album Will Be Inspired by ”90s German Rave’ Music

Guten tag, Doja Cat fans. In an interview with CR Fashion Book published Tuesday (Sept. 13), the 26-year-old musician shared that she’s been her next album will be inspired by rave music — specifically that of 1990s Germany.

“We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the publication in a conversation with designer Matthew M. Williams, who’d asked Doja if she could spill any secrets about potential new music. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

Explore Explore Doja Cat See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Grammy winner went on to say that her future sound was partly unlocked by her bold new look: shaved head and brows, which she often fills in with eclectic makeup looks. “I know [dance music] is kind of the trend at the moment, but I loved that stuff as a kid,” Doja said. “Now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that.”

The “Vegas” rapper also took a moment to distinguish her possible genre pivot from the recent resurgence of house music, which has been fueled largely by albums released by Drake and Beyoncé this year — Honestly, Nevermind and Renaissance, respectively. “That’s kind of a hint to the album,” Doja added. “Rave culture, not house.”

Williams also asked Doja about her creative process, to which she revealed she’s currently building a music studio in her house. “My process has always been, I don’t work with people,” she replied. “I’m never in the studio with people. I think I’m getting better at being open to that idea but I like things being sent to me and then being in my own place of tranquility and doing it on my own.”