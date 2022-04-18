Doja Cat Announces the Return of Taco Bell’s Beloved Mexican Pizza at Coachella

In addition to her busy schedule of winning Grammys and playing Coachella, Doja Cat also had time to single-handedly usher in the return of Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza.

On Sunday night (April 17), Doja took the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia‘s headlining set, and during her performance, she announced that on May 19, Taco Bell will bring back its Mexican Pizza, a fan-favorite item that was discontinued in 2020. The singer dropped the news while singing a snippet of an unreleased new song that fans suspect is called “F—ed Up.”

Related Here Are 7 Things You Missed at Revolve Festival 2022

Explore Explore Doja Cat See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!” she yells to the crowd.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is a pie made of ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crispy flour shells, with cheese melted on top. It enjoys a cult following that, in the two years that it was gone from the menu, has been petitioning for its return. Doja Cat herself has tweeted about her craving for Mexican Pizza not once, but twice:

Please @tacobell bring back Mexican pizza and spicy potato soft taco. I’m asking you nicely first. — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) September 3, 2020

I want my fuckin mexican pizza back @tacobell why u quiet — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) September 20, 2021

The tweets led to the fast food chain to reach out to Doja, inviting her to star in their Super Bowl commercial this year, along with which she dropped a surprise cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” winning Courtney Love’s approval. Her partnership with Taco Bell continued when the singer shared a funny verse about the Mexican Pizza on TikTok — which she admitted was “contractual” between her and the restaurant.

“I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much. I wish that Taco Bell didn’t discontinue it a year ago,” she said in a TikTok. “And this led me to this monstrosity of a beat that I just made, and I wrote a verse, and I hope you like it. And if you don’t, I understand.”

“This ain’t even Mexican food,” the lyric goes. “But I don’t care when the clock hits 2 a.m.”

During her Coachella set, Doja also debuted “Vegas,” an unreleased single for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming movie Elvis.