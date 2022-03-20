Doja Cat Stops Performance at Lollapalooza Argentina to Help Fan in Distress

Doja Cat stopped her set at Lollapalooza Argentina for nearly five minutes when she noticed an audience member in distress Saturday night (March 19).

A video of her headlining set at the Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires shows the star pausing and directing the sound to be cut during a performance of her Planet Her song “Options.”

“Yo. Cut it!” she can be seen shouting in the clip streamed from the festival. “Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?”

“I love you guys, I really do. We can’t have that happening,” she said to the crowd, explaining why she stopped her show.

“You guys over there in that circle that just signaled to me, when everything’s OK, you just go like this,” Doja Cat said. “Just do that, OK? Just wave. If it’s not OK, then don’t do anything. But once it’s OK, just do something with your hands like this.”

“I’m sorry, I can’t keep going if things aren’t good,” she added, watching intently to see if the person in question was all right.

The singer and rapper went on to say that everyone getting home safe that night was the most important thing.

“Listen, you guys,” she said. “It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens. There’s a lot of people, and people get crushed. It’s a lot. If you could see the point of view that I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people … Don’t get, you know, sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will. I will, I promise.”

Once she confirmed everyone was OK, she shouted “Let’s go!” and launched into her hit “Say So,” with fans singing along, to wrap her set on Saturday’s night’s Lollapalooza Argentina lineup, which also featured headliners The Strokes and Machine Gun Kelly. The all-star weekend was rounded out by Miley Cyrus and A$AP Rocky headlining Friday, and Foo Fighters and Martin Garrix set for Sunday.

Watch the moment that Doja Cat stopped her performance in the clip below. (The video should begin at the timestamp of 48:42.)