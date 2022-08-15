Doja Cat Slams Critics of Her Shaved Head Again in a NSFW Tweet: ‘Go F–k Yourselves’

You could say that Doja Cat thinks haters of her new look “Ain’t Shit.” On Sunday (Aug. 14), the 26-year-old rapper once again hit back at critics of her newly shaved head and eyebrows, this time in a heated, NSFW tweet specifically calling out those who say she’s unattractive now that she’s shed her hair.

Doja first debuted her bare head in an Aug. 4 Instagram Live, during which she proceeded to shave off her eyebrows on camera as more than 20,000 viewers watched in real time. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair,” she said at the time. “I don’t like having hair.”

The Grammy winner has spent the time since then by doubling down on her daring decision and sharing photos of how she’s rocking her new style, frequently painting on colorful eyebrow art in place of where her real brows used to be. Even so, a lot of people have been vocal online about their disapproval of her new look in tweets that question her mental health and comment that she’s no longer attractive. “Somebody tell Doja Cat, i’m no longer tryna indulge in that,” read one post that has received more than 50,000 likes.

The “Vegas” artist previously slammed those speculating that her shaving her head is a sign she’s not well (“It makes me want to rip my f–king pubic hair out,” she said), and now, she’s calling out the people who have negative things to say about her looks.

“I won a grammy and traveled the f–king globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum,” Doja tweeted Sunday. “I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f–kable.”

She then went on to suggest that people calling her ugly live in their “mothers basement” before concluding, “Go f–k yourselves.”

The “Get Into It” rapper previously spoke about how her shaved head hasn’t detracted from her own feelings about her physical appeal. In fact, she said in a video shortly after shaving her head that it had the opposite effect. “I rap about sex and stuff like that. Some people don’t see this as very sexual, but to me it is,” she said, gesturing to her bare head. “I feel sexy.”

“The second that I get to feeling like I’m free, and I feel cool, m———–s are like, ‘Not good, you’re not OK,'” she added. “If you really have love for me and you really are concerned about me, I do want you to know that this isn’t like a cry for help or an issue of any sort.”