Doja Cat Debuts Shaved Head, Razors Off Eyebrows on Instagram Live: ‘I Was Never Supposed to Have Hair’

Doja Cat is nearly as smooth as a Sphynx cat. The 26-year-old star went on Instagram Live Thursday (Aug. 4) to reveal that she had shaved her entire head — before taking it one step further and razoring off her eyebrows on camera as thousands of fans watched in real time.

Showing off her newly bare noggin, the “Woman” musician began with a heart-to-heart conversation with fans about why she’d decided to make such a bold style choice. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair,” she said. “I don’t like having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Doja also pointed out that she rarely ever displayed her natural hair in the first place, instead having spent most of her career wearing wigs in different colors. “I remember feeling so f–king exhausted with working out,” she continued, explaining that her wigs often slid around and peeled off her head while training. “I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing.”

“I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f–king head,” she added. “I’m really liking this. What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to f–king wear it out? I don’t even sport it.”

Then, the Grammy winner upped the ante by coating her brow with shaving cream and pulling out a razor as around 20,000 other Instagram users looked on. “My makeup artist just texted me, ‘Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the f–k over,'” Doja told her viewers with a laugh. “I’m gonna do it.”

