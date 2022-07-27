Doja Cat Hilariously ‘Covers’ Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ & It’s a Must-Watch

Doja Cat took a playful stab at performing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born duet “Shallow” on Wednesday (July 27), and the results were nothing short of hilarious.

The rapper screeched out the high-pitched chorus of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit on Instagram Live, barely enunciating the words as she rolled around on her bed wearing a rainbow-colored crocheted top with her hair spiked into tiny, pink devil horns.

Later in the same Live, Doja attempted the song again, this time even louder but with an outfit change and holding her hand up to the overhead light in the room.

While the “Kiss Me Better” singer’s amusing interpretation perhaps doesn’t count as a full-blown “cover” of the No. 1 hit in the traditional sense, plenty of other artists have delivered their own renditions of the ballad, including Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Lizzo, Tori Kelly and Ally Brooke, Lewis Capaldi, Pentatonix, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and many more.

This week has been plenty busy for Doja: On Monday, she went topless as Post Malone’s muse in the music video for their collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and one day later chalked up six nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the top female nominee of the year.

Gaga, meanwhile, kicked off the European leg of her long-awaited Chromatica Ball earlier this month, with shows in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Stockholm, Sweden. Next, she’ll take the show to Saint-Denis, France; Arnhem, Netherlands; and London before heading to the U.S. for the tour’s North American run.

Watch Doja’s silly take on “Shallow” below.