Doja Cat Shows Off Wicked New Scythe Head Tattoo: See the Photo

Doja Cat is debuting some wicked new body art. The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (Aug. 26) to show off a fresh tattoo of a scythe on the side of her head.

In the snapshot, Doja sports a closely shaved head with bleached hair while showing off the freshly inked harvesting tool, which is often associated with the Grim Reaper. As seen the photo, the scythe’s handle slides down the back of her neck while the pointy blade wraps around her ear.

Doja’s latest body art closely aligns with her other recent tattoos. In May, she revealed a sprawling portrait of a winged creature’s skeleton covering her entire back. That was preceded by a spider and an antelope skull permanently etched onto her forearms.

Imagery of a scythe appears in Doja’s new horror-themed music video for “Paint the Town Red,” which has reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the video, the rapper dances with both the devil and a Grim Reaper-esque Death figure, who wields a scythe.

While the title of Doja’s upcoming fourth studio album is still a mystery, she has given fans a slew of clues about the aesthetic of her new record, from the blood-stained designs of her teaser videos to the horror vibes of the official music video for “Attention.” The forthcoming set will serve as the official full-length follow-up to Planet Her, Doja’s smash third studio album, which spawned a bevy of hits including “Kiss Me More” (with SZA), “Get Into It (Yuh),” and “You Right” (with The Weeknd).

Earlier in the week, Doja teased on Instagram she has something arriving on Sept. 1. The photo features a dark silhouette of the “Need to Know” singer wearing a pair of devil’s horns. “9.1.23,” she captioned the post with an hourglass emoji.