Doja Cat Ready to Paint the Town ‘Scarlet’ With Next Album: See Cover & Release Date

The next Doja Cat era is upon us: The rapper/singer announced Tuesday (Aug. 29) that her fourth studio album, Scarlet, will arrive on Sept. 22.

Doja shared the news on Instagram, where she also unveiled the project’s cover art featuring an appropriately crimson spider. “SCARLET 9.22,” the caption reads, alongside a spider emoji.

Fans have already heard two songs from the album: lead single “Attention,” which was released in June and has so far peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as “Paint the Town Red,” which reached the Hot 100 top five this week thanks to viral activity on TikTok fueling a rise in streaming and sales. “Red” also moves 5-1 to top this week’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Ahead of its top five ascent this week, “Paint the Town Red” started at No. 15 on the Hot 100 — the highest unaccompanied debut of Doja’s career so far.

Scarlet will follow Doja Cat’s blockbuster 2021 album Planet Her, which launched five top 20 Hot 100 hits: “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA (No. 3 peak); “You Right” with The Weeknd (No. 11); “Need to Know” (No. 8); “Woman” (No. 7); and “Get Into It (Yuh)” (No. 20).

Doja is expected to release “Demons” — a third song from Scarlet — on Friday. She’s shared a series of eerie visual teasers from a likely music video for the song this week on her socials.

See the Scarlet album cover below: