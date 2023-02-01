Doja Cat Roasts Some of Her Wildest Outfits & Hints at Her 2023 Grammy Awards Look

Doja Cat has gone through a major fashion evolution since the beginning of her career, but which outfits does she love and which ones, looking back on it with clearer perspective, does she hate? The pop star answered those questions in a game of Variety’s Smash or Pass on Wednesday (Feb. 1), where she looked back at some of her most daring looks and shared what she deems to be worthy in 2023.

Doja made her mark at the BET Awards in 2019, wearing and hot pink crochet dress complete with balls of yarn, cat toys and glasses that said “meow.” While the “Woman” singer said she’ll smash the look, she’d pass on how pale her exposed leg looked that night. “I’ll pass on that. It was very ghostly. People were really coming at me for my fluorescent white leg,” she recalled. “This was my first carpet look. We wanted to do something that was very cat like so we put some feathered teasers and whatnot.”

The 2020 Adult Video News Awards saw Doja go for something a bit more risque — she wore a sheer body suit that had crystals suggestively placed around the breast, buttock and genital areas that looking back, she thinks was a big mistake. “That’s a hard pass. It was really nothing the people who made. It was moreso my input that I made. I don’t know why I said to contour the a– cheeks,” Doja hilariously mused. “It looks like I have a hairy ass and we didn’t really see that coming. That’s the hairy a– p—y nipple moment that we did for AVN. Pass.”

While hosting the 2021 VMA’s, Doja popped out in an alien boot and suit jacket look she dubbed “f—ing Willy wonka in the chicken factory,” the rapper said, “I thought this was a fantastic outfit. I feel like I was channeling Pharell in a funny way. I felt cool. It was fun, and believe it or not it was really easy to walk in those shoes.”

Before concluding the video, the Grammy winning rapper gave fans a hint at what to expect from her look at this year’s ceremony: “If I had to describe my Grammys 2023 look in one word, it would be “brutalist.”

Watch Doja Cat roast her outfits in the above video.