Doja Cat Returns to Twitter After Appearing to ‘Quit’ Music: ‘I Need to Give More’

After appearing ready to quit her music career last week, Doja Cat returned to social media this weekend with a more positive outlook.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people s—. I owe a lot,” she tweeted to fans late Saturday night (March 26), two days after she had publicly expressed personal frustration — “it’s gone and i don’t give a f— anymore i f—in quit i can’t wait to f—ing disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she’d written — and had gone as far as temporarily changing her Twitter handle to the pointed “I Quit.”

Doja Cat followed Saturday night’s tweet with a series of others, ultimately showing appreciation to her fans for their support throughout her “suffering.”

“I owe myself a lot too,” the singer wrote. “I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

She said,”I came here because I knew there was something new. New people. New things. New stories to learn. I came and I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I’ve been taking a lot. Taking from almost everybody who’s reading this.”

“Please don’t hesitate to ask me for s— because I love you,” the singer mentioned in another tweet.

“I’m not discrediting myself. I work my a– off. I know that. It’s tiring but i’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else. It’s my problem but you guys always help me solve it when you support me the way you’ve been,” she wrote to her followers.

Doja Cat just performed at Lollapalooza Brazil and is set for more festival performances, including Coachella, before joining The Weeknd on the After Hours Til Dawn North American stadium tour, slated to kick off in July.

