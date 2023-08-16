×
Doja Cat Says Losing Followers Allows Her to ‘Reconnect With the People Who Really Matter’

She compared the situation to defeating "a large beast" on her Instagram Stories.

Doja Cat is looking on the bright side after she lost nearly 300,000 followers across social media due to a since-deleted Threads spree blasting her fanbase.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” the 27-year-old “Need to Know” singer wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Aug. 16). “It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was.”

She concluded, “I feel free.” See her post before it disappears here.

According to CNN, the star claimed last month that her fanbase name “Kittenz” was a term dreamed up by an “alcoholic teen,” adding, “My fans don’t get to name themselves s–t.” That harsh comment was followed up by even more criticism of her followers, in which she allegedly said, “If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f–king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Since then, it’s been announced that Doja will be headlining The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which marks the company’s return to TV since its last televised runway show in 2018. 

See Doja’s Instagram Story reflecting on losing followers via Twitter fan page below.

