Doja Cat Says She’s 70 Days Vape-Free: ‘Are You Proud of Me?’

It’s been two months since Doja Cat underwent surgery for her tonsils — which she previously revealed had developed a potentially dangerous growth — and she took to Instagram Live on Wednesday (Aug. 24) to share with her followers that she has now gone 70 days without vaping.

“I quit vaping. It’s day 70 of no vape,” she told the camera while painting. “Are you proud of me? Day f—ing 70. No vaping.”

She did, however, express that quitting has not been easy. “I would love to have a smoke. In the name of love, I would love to have a f—ing smoke,” she said. “Motherf—er. I’m going to peel my f—ing skin off.”

.@DojaCat has revealed she’s 70 days vape-free in recent Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/UEMSengfOp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2022

In May, Doja took to Twitter to tell fans about the tonsil procedure in detail and warned that some “bad news” could be on the way. “Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she tweeted. “I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f—ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.” She tweeted that her tonsils got infected before Sunday night’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “I was taking f—in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she wrote.

She went on to reveal that the issue was going to sideline her planned tour with The Weeknd and festival dates. “Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she started the message, with white text over a background. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

In June, Doja underwent surgery, and gave fans several funny updates on Twitter, including a raspy rendition of Nicki Minaj’s verse on Trey Songz’ “Bottoms Up” in her hospital gown.