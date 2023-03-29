Doja Cat Claps Back at Claim That She’s ‘Encouraging’ Young Fans to Get Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat found herself firing back on social media over the weekend after being accused of promoting plastic surgery to her young fans.

The online drama started when the rapper tweeted, “got my ti–ies done and my cl– bedazzled” on March 20, also revealing she received liposuction on her thighs but was “healing fast.” One follower asked Doja to show off her “new boobies” on Sunday, and she responded that they were too “swollen” just a few days post-surgery. However, that’s when another user jumped into the conversation to tweet, “Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies.”

Doja didn’t take kindly to the accusation, and considering she was laid up with nothing but time on her hands, she didn’t mince words with her response, telling the troll to “eat my long quiet and warm farts.”

In a separate thread on the same day, a different follower joked, “She’s so easy to trigger it’s hilarious,” and the Grammy winner acknowledged, “i know, stop. please im literally on bed rest yall gonna get blocked over a bad joke.”

Doja then proceeded to give her 5.5 million followers on the platform more updates about her recovery, telling them she wasn’t in much pain, “just numb and swollen as f— under my arms” and promised to show off the results of her breast reduction “soon when they dont look like two loafs of bread. give it 3 more weeks.”

It seems that Doja was at least well enough to make an appearance at Monday night at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, taking the stage to accept an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for her “most-played” hit “Woman.”

Check out Doja’s many tweets and unvarnished responses regarding her recent surgery below.

got my titties done and my clit bedazzled — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

eat my long quiet and warm farts. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 27, 2023

i know, stop. please im literally on bed rest yall gonna get blocked over a bad joke. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 27, 2023

not really im just numb and swollen as fuck under my arms — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 27, 2023