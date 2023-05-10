Doja Cat Says ‘Planet Her’ & ‘Hot Pink’ Were ‘Cash-Grabs,’ Reveals New Album Title

It looks like Doja Cat is ready to step into her next era, but not before burning bridges with her old ones. Minutes before revealing the new title to her upcoming album, the star tweeted Tuesday evening (May 9) to take a dig at her highly successful past two releases, Planet Her and Hot Pink.

“Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” Doja wrote, referencing her 2021 third studio album and her 2019 sophomore effort, respectively. “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Both LPs charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Billboard has reached out to RCA comment.

Exactly seven minutes later, the “Woman” musician tweeted again — this time, to share her highly anticipated fourth album’s title. The project was previously tentatively called Hellmouth, a name teased by Doja on Twitter earlier this year.

“its not called hEllMoUth either its called ‘First of All’ and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” she updated fans.

Now, this is Doja Cat we’re talking about. She’s openly taken pleasure in misleading fans about the direction of her next record. For instance, in September she insisted in a magazine interview that her upcoming project was inspired by 1990s German rave music. After the interview came out, however, she tweeted, “I’m not doing a german rave culture album you guys i was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it.”

She then proceeded to fire off a series of flip-flopping tweets claiming that the album was everything from rap to R&B to rock to experimental jazz. So, as far as Doja’s album-related announcements go, it’s best to take them with several grains of salt.

In other Doja news, the Grammy winner is fresh off a purr-fect night at this year’s Met Gala — where she wore a prosthetic cat nose and ears to match late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s pet kitty, Choupette — and debuted a new tattoo of a bat skeleton that covers her entire upper back.

And even though Doja doesn’t seem to think much of her past work, her recent award certainly begs to differ. Also on Tuesday, she was crowned pop songwriter of the year at the BMI Pop Awards for penning songs such as “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Woman,” “Need to Know” and “You Right,” all of which were featured on Planet Her.

See Doja’s tweets below:

