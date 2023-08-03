Doja Cat Is the Featured Performer in ‘The Victoria’s Secret World Tour’

Doja Cat is returning to the stage — this time with Victoria’s Secret.

The lingerie and loungewear brand announced on Thursday (Aug. 3) that the “Attention” singer will be headlining The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which marks the company’s return to TV since its last televised runway show in 2018. The part fashion show, part documentary is set to air on Prime Video on September 26.

“Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” Doja told Harper’s Bazaar of the nude latex look she rocks in the special, which she designed with the Victoria’s Secret team and her creative director, Brett Alan Nelson.. “I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.”

See Victoria’s Secret’s announcement on Instagram here.

The news come amid a bit of controversy for Doja Cat, after a since-deleted Threads spree blasting her fanbase cost her nearly 300,000 followers. According to CNN, the star also claimed that her fanbase name “Kittenz” was a term dreamed up by an “alcoholic teen,” adding, “My fans don’t get to name themselves s–t.” That harsh comment was followed up by even more criticism of her followers, in which she allegedly said, “If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f–king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

In May of this year, she said her two recent albums — 2021’s Planet Her and 2019’s Hot Pink — were “cash grabs” featuring “mediocre pop,” before taunting, “yall fell for it.” Doja is currently gearing up to release her fourth studio album, led by previously released single “Attention.”