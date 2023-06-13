×
Doja Cat Finally Reveals Release Date for New Single

The singer has been sharing some The Scarlet Letter-themed hints over the past month.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat photographed on April 2, 2021 in Topanga, Calif. Ramona Rosales

New Doja Cat music is finally on the way.

The star took to social media on Tuesday (June 13) to share that her new single will be arriving on Friday (June 16). While she didn’t reveal the name of the song, she included a blood drop emoji and a corresponding cover art with a bloody, upside down letter “A.”

Leading up to the news, Doja’s been sharing some The Scarlet Letter-themed hints, tweeting back on May 24 that “scarlet was here” along with the same blood drop emoji. On June 9, the emoji made another appearance with the tweet, “scarlet’s watching.” Finally, over the weekend, she wrote, “let myself heal, scar finally sealed.”

A full-length album would follow her 2021 breakthrough project Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 10, 2021, and produced a number of long-lasting hits including “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Doja surprised fans in May when she took a dig at the highly successful album, as well as her 2019 project Hot Pink. “Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she wrote. “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

See her new single announcement below.

