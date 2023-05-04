×
Doja Cat Takes Her Fashion Feline Look From the Met Gala to Her Bed in New Photos

The pop star hit the red carpet earlier this week as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Music fans and fashion spectators alike were stunned by Doja Cat‘s high fashion take on Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, at the Met Gala on Monday (May 1), and the pop star is clearly still feline fine in new photos she posted to Instagram on Wednesday (May 3).

The “Need to Know” rapper donned an ensemble very similar to her Oscar de la Renta Met Gala red carpet outfit. Doja is seen in the photo lying on a bed fitted in cream-colored sheets and a two-piece set consisting of a dazzling beaded top complete with a cat ear hood and a matching skirt in a blush pink shade.

Doja ditched the facial prosthetics she wore to the Met Gala and instead opted for intense black eyeliner, lashes and pink lipstick. One fan in the comments section remarked that she is a “literal doja cat,” while another Instagram user joked, “Absolutely puuurfect … get it??? I’ll see myself out.”

The star detailed her inspiration for her ensemble at this year’s Met Gala — which marked her first time ever attending the annual fundraising event — in a “get ready with me” interview with Vogue. “When this opportunity was even mentioned I thought about Carl and his cat and I was like, ‘I wanna be a cat,'” she recalled, adding, “I was trying to see if I could scare my cat with it, but he was just looking at me like ‘You look weird today, mom.'”

See Doja Cat’s new cat ensemble in the Instagram post below.

