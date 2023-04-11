×
 
Doja Cat Says You Might Be a ‘Complete Loser’ If You Have a Twitter Blue Checkmark

The "Need to Know" singer replied to a fan who noticed her missing verification badge.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat lost her verification badge on Twitter as part of the social media platform’s ongoing process of removing checkmarks from legacy accounts who won’t pay $8 for Twitter Blue.

The “Need to Know” singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 11) to reply to a fan who noticed her missing checkmark, telling the star that “it’s over” for her. In response, Doja wrote, “Only fans have blue ticks.”

She followed up with another, more direct thought. “Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people,” she tweeted.

Twitter’s blue check mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform to avoid fraudulent accounts impersonating public figures. The platform, now owned by Elon Musk, now offers blue checks to those willing to pay $8 a month in addition to features that “offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience,” according to the company.

Besides the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue features include less ads, a 30-minute window to make changes to published tweets, tweets up to 10,000 characters, bookmark folders, custom app icons, NFT profile pictures, app themes, SMS two-factor authentication and more.

