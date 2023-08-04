Doja Cat, Halle, LE SSERAFIM x Demi Lovato & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week?

This week’s new music Friday is stacked with releases across the genres, featuring a new rap song from Doja Cat, a stunning R&B release from Halle and a collaboration from K-pop’s LE SSERAFIM with Demi Lovato.

Doja continues to poke fun at her detractors in her newest release, “Paint the Town Red.” Led by a sample of Dionne Warwick’s classic “Walk on By” to leverage the chorus, the rapper knows exactly what her naysayers think of her, and taunts them with their own comments on a bouncy chorus. “Mm, she the devil/ She a bad lil’ b—h, she a rebel/ She put her foot to the pedal/ It’ll take a whole lot for me to settle,” she sings. The track is the second look fans have received of her upcoming fourth album after single “Attention.”

Halle is following in big sister Chloe’s footsteps, and has released her first solo single. The singer has already established herself as one half of Chloe x Halle, and as Ariel in The Little Mermaid live-action remake, but new song “Angel” sees her going for rhythmic lyrics and piano instrumentation while letting it be known she plans to transcend her insecurities and walk in the light of a new path.

LE SSERAFIM’s single “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” is the gift that keeps on giving. The K-pop group — which consists of members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae — released an English version of the song on Friday, with the addition of a sultry verse by Lovato. It follows the group’s Rina Sawayama collab for the track the week prior.

Grupo Frontera, Usher and Crosses also released music this week.

