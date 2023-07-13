Doja Cat Gets Up Close & Bloody in New Instagram Selfies

Doja Cat had the Internet buzzing once again with a series of bloody selfies posted on Thursday (July 13).

In the snaps, the “Say So” superstar is seen close up to her face, rocking sparkly eyeshadow with butterfly stickers around her eyes. However, the ethereal look was offset with a pair of red contact lenses and blood emitting from her nose into her mouth. Doja completed the look with a blonde wig, white underpants and a pink-and-rainbow striped shirt.

“blablablablab,” she captioned the photos along with a teddy bear emoji. See her post here.

Doja is fresh off the release of her new single “Attention,” which arrived last month. The superstar is also working on unveiling a full-length album. While she has yet to reveal a title or release date, the project would follow her 2021 breakthrough LP Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 10, 2021, and produced a number of long-lasting hits including “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

The singer surprised fans in May when she took a dig at the highly successful album, as well as her 2019 project Hot Pink. “Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she wrote. “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”