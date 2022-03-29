Doja Cat Doubles Down on Claim She’s Quitting Music: ‘Yes the F–k I Am’

Doja Cat performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 25, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Looks like Doja Cat is dead serious about retiring from the music industry. The rapper made headlines in recent days by insisting on social media that she was ready to leave her rising career behind. And now she’s taken to Twitter once again to make the same claim.

Doja responded directly to Florida radio station MIX 105.1, who speculated, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring” on Monday (March 28) alongside a story about her apologizing for saying she was quitting in the first place.

“Yes the f–k i am,” she commented, sending her ardent fans into yet another wave of shock and panic.

The controversy began last week when the star sent a storm of angry tweets after her headlining set at Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival was canceled due to flooding. “It’s gone and i don’t give a f–k anymore i f–kin quit i can’t wait to f–king disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she fired off, followed by, “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–king nightmare unfollow me.”

Since then, she’s also vowed to stop taking photos with fans, expressed disappointment in the performance she put on during the first weekend of Lollapalooza Brazil, and exchanged terse words with NBCSports/TelemundoSports production assistant Roberto Rojas.

However, Doja still has music obligations coming up in the near future. She’s already slated to once again headline Lollapalooza Brazil during the festival’s second weekend this coming Friday (April 1), as well as open for The Weeknd on his recently announced After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which begins July 8 in Toronto.

Read Doja’s latest claim about quitting music below.