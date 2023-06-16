Doja Cat, Gunna, Queens of the Stone Age & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

The countdown to summer officially begins with this week’s new music Friday, and it features promising new material from Doja Cat, Gunna, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

Few artists have had such commercial success in recent years as Doja Cat, and she is at the point where she can continue doing whatever she wants. New single “Attention” proves exactly that. Instead of the heavily pop-leaning rap she ascended the charts with over the past few years, Doja has stripped things back and leans into her flow — which recalls the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Eminem — and dares anyone to challenge her self-perception.

Following several months behind bars and a plea deal, Gunna reflects on the past year in new album A Gift & A Curse. The rapper, who’s known typically for being vibed out, goes for a more somber tone this time around as he looks back on his journey and finds peace in his craft.

Queens of the Stone Age also return with their first set in six years, but not without overcoming a series of serious circumstances. Josh Homme powered through a cancer diagnosis and surgery, which serve as the foundations for new LP In Times New Roman… The collection of self-produced songs hears the band sounding tighter than ever, and is a true return to form since 2005’s Lullabies to Paralyze.

Don Omar, Carly Pearce (with Chris Stapleton), Asake and Peggy Gou also released new material this week.