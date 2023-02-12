Doja Cat Pops Up In Google Pixel’s 2023 Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

When meeting your favorite pop star, sometimes it feels like you only have one chance to take the perfect picture. But in Google Pixel 7’s 2023 Super Bowl ad, one fan who managed to get a selfie with none other than Doja Cat gets another chance thanks to the phone’s Magic Eraser feature, as featured in the ad that aired during a break in the big game on Sunday (Feb. 12).

“For years, our phones have captured our memories. Now it’s time to fix them,” the commercial starts, showing a montage of otherwise beautiful photos that are ruined by ill-placed bystanders in the background.

Missy Elliott‘s “We Run This” soundtracks the spot, which shows the Magic Eraser tool at work — comedian Amy Schumer gawks at the newfound ability to erase her ex from photos and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo cleans up a photo of him impressively shooting a basket while at a press conference before a pink-haired Doja Cat appears on a red carpet and poses with a fan, who sadly snaps a blurry photo. The unblur tool, however, cleans up the picture easily. “Oh, now it’s giving!” Doja says in the short.

Doja joins a list of music stars appearing in 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including Diddy’s Uber One ad (which co-stars Kelis, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis and Haddaway); Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts ad; Jack Harlow with Missy Elliott and Elton John in a Doritos ad; John Travolta in a T-Mobile ad; Sarah McLachlan in a Busch Light ad; and Metro Boomin in a Budweiser ad.

Watch Doja’s 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Google Pixel in the video above.