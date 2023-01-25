Doja Cat Wears a Goatee Made of Fake Eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week

Bonjour, Monsieur Cat. While attending the Viktor & Rolf show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (Jan. 25), Doja Cat got in touch with her masculine side by sporting a faux mustache and goatee, but with a feminine twist: the facial hair was made of fake eyelashes.

Sporting a light brown pin-striped suit and blue shades, the “Woman” rapper rolled up to the show looking like a whimsical, glamorous version of the Guy Fawkes mask in V For Vendetta. The look served as a follow-up to the striking all-red ensemble she stepped out in earlier this week at Schiaparelli’s show, which called for Doja’s skin to be covered with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals with the help of makeup artist Pat McGrath.

This Inferno-inspired look was actually the basis for Doja’s hairy follow-up, according to the Grammy winner. In an interview at the Viktor & Rolf show, she explained that fans had been upset that her red bejeweled face hadn’t included eyelashes, which gave her the idea to respond with falsies glued onto her upper lip, chin and eyebrows — basically, everywhere except where they’re actually designed to go.

“A few days ago, I did Schiaparelli, and people were saying that I didn’t have lashes, and that they were disappointed that I didn’t have on lashes,” Doja told Nylon. “So today I gave them lashes. I hope they’re happy. I just want to make people happy.”

In fact, before she stepped out at the Viktor & Rolf show, the “Kiss Me More” artist teased fans by writing on her Instagram Stories, “If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf.” She wrapped up her message with a most appropriate emoji: the disguised face, which features similar exaggerated eyebrows and mustache.