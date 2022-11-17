Here’s What Doja Cat Learned From Working on Music Video Sets With Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat oozes confidence in her music videos, but things aren’t always as they seem.

In a Billboard exclusive clip from the new Audible original series Origins, the singer opened up about feeling self-conscious while filming her visuals.

“I actually had a problem at one point where I was doing all these music videos, I wouldn’t ask to see the screen,” she says in the clip (listen below). “I didn’t want to see what I looked like in that shot. I had a really hard time seeing myself in the music video after not being able to see the monitor, and I’d see myself and be like, ‘Oh my God, I approved that? Why did I let myself look like that?’”

She says things changed when she started shooting music videos with more veteran artists like Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Bebe Rexha. “I saw them be like, ‘Let me see, let me see.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s the smartest thing to do!’ Because how the f— would you know what you look like?” she explains of finding her confidence on set.

Produced by Fresh Produce Media, Origins is an eight-part audio series featuring some of today’s top musicians in their most intimate form as they interpret the question, “Where are you from?” Each episode blends spoken narrative, immersive sound design and original music performances to help shape each story. Besides Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Camilo, Koffee, Tobe Nwigwe, Flying Lotus, King Princess and Mickey Guyton are also among the stars telling their origin stories.

“Audible has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our ‘Words + Music’ series – one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with Audible listeners,” said Rachel Ghiazza, executive vice president, head of US content at Audible, in a press statement. “As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce Origins, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives.”

Doja added, “I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”

All eight installments of Origins will be available November 17 on Audible here. See the cover art below.