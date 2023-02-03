Doja Cat Tells ‘Boring’ Fashion Critics to ‘Leave Me the F–k Alone’ & Selena Gomez Approves

In recent weeks, Doja Cat has painted herself red and glued Swarovski crystals onto every visible inch of her skin, and worn a goatee made of fake eyelashes. At this point, the wackiest thing she could do next would be to dress in something more “normal.” But wait: That’s exactly what she just did.

As usual, Doja was one step ahead in a recent Instagram post in which she showed off simple brunette waves, a smoky eye and neutral lip makeup look, and an elegant, lacy black top. “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a– lemon water b—–s out there,” she captioned the post. “So you can shut the f–k up now and leave me the f–k alone ciao.”

The expectation-flipping statement caught the attention of none other than Selena Gomez, who commented, “Lol I love and feel you.”

The “Woman” rapper’s latest look is definitely a palate cleanser compared to the show-stealing looks she rocked at Paris Fashion Week in January. The most notable of these was when she showed up to Schiaparelli’s runway show covered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals — like, completely, as in, only the whites of her eyes weren’t glittering like Dorothy’s ruby slippers. After that, she attended Viktor & Rolf’s show in a whimsical pantsuit and faux facial hair made of fake eyelashes (eyebrows and all), trolling haters who criticized her previous red makeup look’s lack of lashes.

A few months prior, she attended a string of October Paris Fashion Week shows in equally unorthodox outfits, including a face full of blue paint and a full-body gold moment.

See Doja Cat’s surprisingly unsurprising new look below: