×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Doja Cat Paints Face, Arms for Paris Fashion Week

The makeup look was created by artist Laurel Charleston.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends the Monot Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2022 in Paris, France. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Doja Cat debuted a striking look at Paris Fashion Week.

Doja — who has been keeping fans on their toes lately when it comes to teasing what her next album will sound like — played around with her style this weekend in Paris. She attended Mônot’s spring/summer show on Saturday (Oct. 1) wearing an all-black ensemble accessorized with arm makeup resembling sleek gloves, white and blue face makeup, and bright red lips.

The makeup look was created by artist Laurel Charleston.

Related

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Ready for Halloween With All-New Spooky Pumpkin Head Photos

Explore

Explore

Doja Cat

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Hand, arm and face makeup on @DojaCat for Mônot by me,” Charleston, who’s worked with Doja previously, tweeted on Saturday.

When a follower commented, “I had to zoom in to even notice they weren’t actual gloves. Killed it,” Charleston wrote back, “That was the goal hehe.” Later, the artist noted, “To clarify, she’s not wearing gloves it’s all makeup.”

Doja shared a few selfies of her painted face, captioned with a crescent moon emoji, on Twitter after showing off a different look for a Vivienne Westwood show earlier on Instagram. Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week also included a performance at a Kenzo event. See her latest selfies below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad