Doja Cat Opens Up About Being in a ‘Committed’ Relationship and Plans to Pause Music to Pursue Acting

Doja Cat has love in her heart and Hollywood on her mind. In the 27-year-old superstar’s new Harper’s Bazaar cover story — one of three “Icons” issues by the publication this month — she opened up about her transition from being a “serial dater” to falling in love with her partner and shared plans to pause her music career someday in order to pursue acting.

“I love love,” confessed Doja, who’s reportedly dating comedian and Twitch streamer J. Cyrus.

“I’m possibly a serial dater,” she continued. “I definitely have had that in me a little bit. But right now I’m in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before. I think I’ve evolved… I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”

The “Kiss Me More” artist, who’s threatened to quit music altogether multiple times in the past, went on to share her dreams of taking a break from her current occupation to dip her toes into acting — and possibly stand-up comedy. “[Stand-up] is something I’ve definitely considered,” she told the publication. “I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He’ll get on a piano and just play songs, but he’ll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way.”

“I would love to do movies that I believe in,” Doja continued. “I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.”

Doja is fresh off the release of her second single of 2023, “Paint The Town Red.” The track debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is expected to appear on the star’s upcoming fourth, as-yet-untitled album, along with June’s “Attention.”

She also touched on what’s to come with her next musical project for the Harper’s Bazaar “Icons” trilogy, which also featured cover stars Paul Mescal and Kendall Jenner. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja revealed.

“So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both,” she added. “I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

See Doja Cat grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar below: