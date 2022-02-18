Doja Cat Delivers Hilarious Impersonations of Beyonce, Oprah, Elvis Presley & More

Doja Cat is not only a genre-blending artist, but also an impeccable actress.

The star took to TikTok to play one of the app’s games, which prompts you to do an impression of a randomly selected celebrity. The “Woman” singer was tasked with doing her best takes on Drew Barrymore, Oprah, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Elvis Presley, Al Pacino and more — all of which she did in her characteristically goofy manner: a one-second facial expression or word.

For example, her Presley impression caused her to lower her chin and look up, capturing the King of Rock & Roll’s smoldering stare, and when she took on Jackson’s likeness, she simply shouted, “What!”

Most recently, Doja Cat flexed her acting chops in a Super Bowl LVI Taco Bell commercial. The “Grande Escape” spot featured a cover of Hole‘s 1998 glam pop anthem “Celebrity Skin,” featuring new lyrics co-written by Doja and Hole singer Courtney Love.

“Come make me over/ I’m all I wanna be/ A walkin’ fire/ You can’t get rid of me,” Doja sings in a raspy snarl in the song’s tweaked opening verse. Watch the full ad spot here.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja previously said in a statement about the commercial. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”