Doja Cat Pulls Out of 2 Jingle Ball Dates After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat will no longer perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stops in New York City and Boston this weekend after members from her production team tested positive for COVID-19.

She shared the update on her socials Friday (Dec. 10), just hours before NYC’s Jingle Ball was set to start at Madison Square Garden.

“We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine,” reads the message. “For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”

The pop star, who is nominated for eight 2022 Grammy Awards including album of the year (Planet Her) and song and record of the year for the SZA-assisted “Kiss Me More,” has been performing at various Jingle Ball shows around the U.S., including those in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago. It is unclear how her team testing positive for COVID will impact her upcoming Jingle Ball stops in in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami next week.

“I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon,” she reassured her nearly 4 million followers on Twitter.

Other performers at Jingle Ball NYC include Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes. Black Eyed Peas and Sean Paul will also join the Boston leg of the tour.

Dua Lipa also had to pull out of her scheduled performance at Jingle Ball in New York, as well as last week’s Los Angeles stop, due to her ongoing bout with laryngitis. “As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders,” she wrote Thursday on her Instagram Story.

Read Doja Cat’s Jingle Ball update below.