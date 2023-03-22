Doja Cat Is ‘Healing Really Fast’ After Breast Reduction & Liposuction

Doja Cat is a new woman. In a series of tweets, the 27-year-old rap star shared that she’s days into the recovery process following a breast reduction and liposuction procedure.

The musician first updated fans on March 20 by simply tweeting that she’d gotten work done on her chest, which many of her followers automatically assumed meant she’d augmented her breasts to be larger. However, Doja quickly clarified that she’d actually done the opposite.

“nope. smaller,” she replied to one fan, revealing in another tweet that her new bra size is 32C.

The “Kiss Me More” artist also gave an update on how she’s feeling post-op, tweeting that she “feels ok.” “My thighs hurt a lot if i move too much,” she added. “but im healing really fast.”

And when one commenter suggested that “Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another,” Doja countered: “No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer.”

She also told fans in a NSFW tweet on March 21 that her breasts look really “good” now.

The Grammy winner’s updates come about four months after she revealed in late November that she’d be having surgery “this winter.” “I just want my [breasts] pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to,” she tweeted at the time.

Between then and now, Doja made a couple headline-making appearances at Paris Fashion Week — at one point wearing a jaw-dropping look for which every visible inch of her skin was covered with red Swarovski crystals — before attending the Grammys in February.

See Doja Cat’s tweets about her recent procedures below:

feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023