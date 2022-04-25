You Have to See Doja Cat Singing Along to Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ at Coachella

Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish can say she had a least one very famous fan enjoying her set at Coachella this past weekend. While on the main stage for her headlining slot on Saturday, Eilish performed to thousands — including fellow performer Doja Cat.

Eilish took a moment during her headlining performance to slow things down a bit and launched into her 2016 breakthrough hit “Ocean Eyes.” A fan who was recording the performance managed to get a short clip of Doja enthusiastically singing along to the song’s final line. “You really know how to make me cry when you give me those ocean eyes,” Eilish is heard in the video closing out the song, with Doja letting out an excited scream at the end.

The 20-year-old’s Coachella set was an eventful one. Though she suffered an unfortunate fall, Eilish manage to keep good humor about it and told the audience, “I just ate sh–! Ouch! You guys, I just ate sh– up here.”

After Eilish assured the audience that she was fine following the accident, she brought out Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams for her first-ever Coachella appearance to team up on “Happier Than Ever” and an acoustic rendition of the Paramore classic “Misery Business” (the 2007 hit that Williams previously said Paramore would play “for the last time for a really long time” during the band’s September 2018 show in Nashville).

Doja, meanwhile, hit the festival stage on Sunday night and brought out Rico Nasty for a joint performance of their collaborative track “Tia Tamera.” On the horizon for the star is an upcoming feature on a yet-untitled track with Post Malone, which he teased during a recent Instagram Live.

See Doja sing along to Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” below.