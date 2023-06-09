Doja Cat Spotted Kissing Comedian J. Cyrus on a Boat

Doja Cat seemed to be enjoying some summer lovin’ on Wednesday (June 7) when she was spotted on a yacht kissing comedian J. Cyrus.

In photos shared by Complex, the duo are seen holding hands and kissing while enjoying the sun in Los Cabos, Mexico. They haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, as Doja is often private about her dating life. According to The Daily Mail, the Grammy winner and Cyrus were first spotted together out in NYC back in November.

Doja Cat opted instead to share some sizzling bikini photos to her Instagram Stories. In the snaps, the “Need to Know” singer is seen holding on to the rail of the boat, looking off into the distance in a black, sea shell-lined bikini paired with a lacy shawl, futuristic shades and a blonde buzzcut. See the photos before they disappear here.

In other Doja news, the star has been teasing a new album for months, even taking to her Instagram Stories in April to drop what looks like a 19-song track list. Tracks include “Attention,” “Love Life,” “97,” “Wet Vagina,” “Can’t Wait” and an “unfinished” song called “Ouchies.” She has yet to confirm if the post is actually a track listing for her upcoming project.

The album would follow her 2021 breakthrough project Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 10, 2021, and produced a number of long-lasting hits including “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”