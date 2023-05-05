×
Doja Cat Covers Her Back With a Hardcore Bat Skeleton Tattoo: See the Photos

The rapper's new ink symbolizes new beginnings, according to her post.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for The Recording Academy

Doja Cat has a Doja Bat — as in, she just got a tattoo of a bat. In a Thursday (May 4) Instagram post, the rapper debuted some fresh ink: a sprawling portrait of a winged creature’s skeleton covering her entire back.

The bat tat starts at the base of Doja’s neck and extends down to the top of her waist, with its skeletal wings stretching across the musician’s shoulder blades. She showed off the new body art in a series of photos — some taken in the mirror by Doja herself, and some taken by a friend from behind — captioned with a simple bat emoji.

The Grammy winner didn’t share any personal explanations for her new artwork, instead sharing a screenshot of an article highlighting the animal’s symbolism. “Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” reads the excerpt. “They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Though it most likely takes the cake for Doja’s biggest tattoo to date, the bat ink is far from the “Woman” artist’s first ink. She’s previously had a spider and an antelope skull permanently etched onto her forearms, to name a couple.

Doja’s latest ink appears brand new, as evidenced by her 2023 Met Gala look from just three days prior. The star wore a backless gown to the Monday (May 1) event, which, at the time, revealed a completely blank, bat-less canvas. Her bare back displayed in the jewel-encrusted dress was not the most talked-about element of her look, however. She arrived wearing cat ears and a realistic prosthetic feline nose in tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved kitty, Choupette.

See Doja’s new ink below:

