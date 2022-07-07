Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up With ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Joseph Quinn

From Planet Her to the Upside Down, love is indeed all around us. In what’s bound to become an epic modern tale of online dating culture, Doja Cat is officially making her move on Stranger Things season four’s breakout star Joseph Quinn — as told through some revealing DMs shared by the show’s Noah Schnapp.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Doja Cat Noah Schnapp See latest videos, charts and news

This story’s origins date back more than a month, when Doja first expressed her infatuation with the British actor in a profound tweet posted May 30 — aka, three days after volume one of Stranger Things’ fourth season dropped on Netflix. “Joseph Quinn fine as s–t,” she wrote of Quinn, who plays beloved newcomer Eddie Munson.

The “Vegas” musician then replied to a Joseph Quinn Twitter fan page, which had posted a photo of the Game of Thrones alum and wrote, “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is.”

“It’s f–king criminal,” she responded on Wednesday (July 6).

Then, things got real. That day, OG Stranger Things star Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, posted a TikTok — soundtracked by Doja’s 2020 track “Boss Bitch” — that shared Instagram direct messages between him and the Grammy winner, who had asked him, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu.”

“Wait no. Does he have a gf?” she added.

When Schnapp then advised her to “slide into his dms,” Doja said that she didn’t know Quinn’s Instagram or Twitter accounts and remarked, “He doesn’t have a dm to slide in.”

“Right here ma’am,” Schnapp replied, sending her the link to Quinn’s Instagram account.

Only time will tell what becomes of the situation — Doja Quinn? Joseph Cat? — but it is worth noting that the “Kiss Me More” artist isn’t the first musician whose heart has been captured by Eddie Munson these past few weeks. Albeit in a much different way, Metallica also took to social media to sing Quinn’s praises after Stranger Things‘ season four finale arrived, noting how impressed they were with his heroic performance of their 1986 track “Master of Puppets” in the finale episode.

“It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!” the band wrote of the scene on Instagram. “How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey.”

See Noah Schnapp’s TikTok and Doja Cat’s tweets about Joseph Quinn below:

joseph quinn fine as shit — cum (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022