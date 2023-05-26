Doja Cat Says She Keeps Changing Her Album Title Due to Her ADHD

Doja Cat is working on a follow-up to her 2021 groundbreaking album, Planet Her, and over the past few months, she’s been teasing fans with snippets and hints about the upcoming project.

However, one thing she keeps switching up is the album title. Back in March, the “Woman” singer suggested that the album would be called Hellmouth, but soon changed her mind and revealed that the title is First of All in a since-deleted tweet. Less than a week later, she posted another since-deleted tweet noting that she’s changing the album title once again.

Doja opened up about her creative process to Insider at a Patrón El Cielo launch part on Wednesday (May 24). “I put my ADHD kind of on display — by accident, I guess,” she said about selecting album titles. “I thought that Hellmouth was the name of the album, but then it wasn’t. But I’m good at doing things last minute. So I’ve been firing off random stuff and reading comments and seeing how people receive it and then, you know, saying ‘no’ a lot. ‘Just kidding.'”

She did however, say that she “finally” has an album title, adding, “It’s not First of All.“

The Grammy winner has previously opened up about her ADHD with Rolling Stone, revealing that she dropped out of high school at age 16 due to her struggles with the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. “It felt like I was stuck in one spot and everybody else was progressing constantly,” she shared.

According to the CDC, ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders that is usually first diagnosed in childhood. Symptoms include having trouble focusing or controlling impulsive behaviors or becoming overly active.

If you or someone you love is struggling with ADHD, see the National Resource Center on ADHD for more information and links for help, as well as a call center (1-866-200-8098) with trained staff to answer questions about ADHD.