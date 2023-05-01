×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Doja Cat Attends 2023 Met Gala Dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat

Doja channeled Choupette with a prosthetic nose and a cat ear headpiece.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat lived up to her name at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday (May 1), when she came dressed as, well, a cat.

Not just any cat, though. The “Woman” superstar’s jewel-encrusted look, complete with a cat ear headpiece and prosthetic feline nose, is in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette. The look is perfectly on theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honor of the fashion designer who died in February 2019.

Choupette, who Lagerfeld adopted in 2011, hilariously confirmed earlier in the day that she wouldn’t be attending the prestigious event via an Instagram post. “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” the post reads alongside photos of the lounging kitty. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Related

Anitta

Anitta Gives Edgy Glamour With Chunky Black Heels at 2023 Met Gala

Explore

Explore

Doja Cat

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Thankfully, Choupette is there in spirit thanks to Doja Cat. See the “Need to Know” singer’s purr-fect look below.

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad