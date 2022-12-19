Here’s Why Miley Cyrus’ Fans Think She Has New Music Coming

Miley Cyrus teased some big changes on the horizon via social media on Monday (Dec. 19), and fans are hoping it means new music from their queen.

“NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY,” the pop star captioned a video of a cryptic roadside sign in Los Angeles emblazoned with the same four words. The phrase is flanked by close-up shots of a lower body wearing a strappy red thong and a tattooed hand digging into a leg.

In the comments section, fans rushed to speculate about what the promise of “New Miley” could mean, with many hoping for a new musical era. “Give us a sign if new song is coming sooner than we think Miley,” one wrote. Another declared, “I’m ready no matter what the genre is gonna be” with a fire emoji. Other comments included a request to “Headline Coachella PLEASE!” and one particular fan asking, “DOES THIS MEAN A TOUR?!!!”

To add to the mystery, Cyrus also launched a countdown clock on her official website, which is set to count down to the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 — the same time she just so happens to be hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with godmother Dolly Parton.

The Hannah Montana star’s most recent studio album was 2020’s rock-influenced Plastic Hearts, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart. It spawned singles “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Angels Like You” as well as killer live covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” Earlier this year, she also dropped her third live album Attention: Miley Live.

Check out Miley’s cryptic announcement below.