The Do Lab Drops Coachella 2023 Lineups: See Who’s Playing

The Do Lab, organizers of its flagship festival Lightning In a Bottle and producers of its own stage at Coachella since 2004, have dropped its lineups for Coachella 2023 on Tuesday (March 28).

Over it’s nearly 20 year history at Coachella, the Do Lab’s stage has become famous for being a festival within a festival, bringing the production company’s heady, bespoke, sort of deliciously loose vibe to the polo field.

Weekend one will feature sets from dance/electronic starts including Aluna, Carlita, DJ Tennis, Flight Facilities, Michaël Brun, Phantoms, SOHMI, The Glitch Mob, Whipped Cream Daily Bread, Franky Wah, Henry Pope and Party Favor & Baauer playing b2b as Dylan and Harry.

Weekend two will bring in another round of heavyhitters including HOLLY b2b Machinedrum, Giolì & Assia, Mikey Lion, A-Trak and Chrome’s Dave1 playing together as The Brothers Maklovitch (as they are actual brothers), Carré b2b Samwise and many more. The Do Lab also assures surprise guests playing over both weekends.

These artists, some of whom are playing on other stages at Coachella over its upcoming back-to-back weekends (April 14-16 and April 21-23), join the festival’s already robust lineup of dance/electronic acts.

Key acts include Calvin Harris, who hasn’t played Coachella since his main stage slot in 2014, the Coachella debut of Eric Prydz’s revered HOLO show, a set from Deadmau5′ TESTPILOT alter-ego, along with genre pioneers The Chemical Brothers, whose last Coachella appearance was back in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Do Lab will throw its annual Lightning In a Bottle bash this Memorial Day weekend in Bakersfield, Calif. with a lineup including REZZ, LP Giobbi, Caribou, Diplo, Zhu, Tokimonsta and many more. 2023 marks the 20-year anniversary of Lightning In a Bottle, a key player in the “transformational festival” circuit that’s helped influence festival culture up and down the West Coast and to points well beyond.

See The Do Lab’s full 2023 Coachella lineup below.