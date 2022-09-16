Joe Jonas Remembers When He Lost His Mind on DNCE’s ‘Crazy’ Cover

DNCE continued their recent string of cover performances on Friday (Sept. 16) by releasing their take on Gnarls Barkley‘s mid-2000s jam “Crazy.”

“I remember when/ I remember, I remember when I lost my mind/ There was somethin’ so pleasant about that place/ Even your emotions have an echo/ In so much space/ And when you’re out there, without care/ Yeah, I was out of touch/ But it wasn’t because I didn’t know enough/ I just knew too much,” Joe Jonas growled before asking the tossed-off question of the chorus: “Does that make me crazy?”

Released in March 2006, “Crazy” was the debut single from CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse‘s partnership as Gnarls Barkley and preceded their freshman studio album St. Elsewhere. The song was practically inescapable that year as it stormed up the charts, eventually peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for record of the year at the 2007 Grammys and won for best urban/alternative performance.

DNCE’s acoustic rendition follows their similar covers of Hilary Duff‘s “Come Clean,” JoJo‘s “Too Little Too Late” and Paramore‘s “The Only Exception.” The Jonas-led trio have hardly stuck to millennial nostalgia, though, with their other covers ranging from Harry Styles‘ current No. 1 hit “As It Was” to Billy Joel‘s 1977 classic “Vienna.”

As far as their own music goes, the pop act recently released a string of singles including “Got Me Good,” “Move” and the sparkling, ’70s-inspired Kygo collaboration “Dancing Feet.”

Watch Jonas and his bandmates groove through Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” below.