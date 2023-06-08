DJ Khaled Announces Inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic

DJ Khaled announced his inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic on Thursday (June 8).

The Jordan-sponsored event will take place on Thursday, July 20, at the Miami Beach Golf Club. And the Grammy-winning hitmaker will be hitting the fairway for a good cause: Proceeds will benefit the We the Best Foundation and its various endeavors in education, the arts and more.

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community,” he said in a press release, which also included a letter (see below) further explaining the festivities.

Khaled will kick things off the evening of Wednesday, July 19, with a VIP reception with sponsors and special guests. Registration and breakfast will commence at 8 a.m. the following morning, with celebrity introductions at 9 a.m. The golf tournament will officially start at 9:30 a.m., and will be followed up by an awards reception at 2:30 p.m.

In his May cover story interview with Golf Digest, he explained the life lessons golf has taught him. “[DJ Khaled’s neighbors] always invited me to play, and I never had time. Well, I realized I had time. I just didn’t make time. That’s what golf is teaching me. Life is now. We gotta stop saying we don’t have time for things. We have to make time,” he said. “God said, ‘I’m gonna stop everything; everybody get focused and recharged.’ God put me on that golf course. I went and played with my neighbors and some friends. It was so beautiful. We had so much fun, and for not playing in such a long time, my swing was there; I was hitting them. God was telling me, ‘Yo, Khal, watch what we gonna do now. We’re gonna get you more focused.’ Golf taught me to be more calm — not changing who I am because I have a lot of energy but the way I deal with things. Take time. Don’t trip. Don’t work off your emotions. Something that used to irritate you, brush it off, keep it moving. Go hit another nine holes.”

Read DJ Khaled’s entire letter about the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic below.

Bless Up!

I had this incredible vision to combine my love of golf with my love to help others. So, it’s my honor to invite you to the inaugural We the Best Foundation x Jordan Classic.

I’m so excited to kick things off with an evening VIP Reception, and the next day is the golf classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club and we’ll end with an amazing awards reception! While we’re enjoying a day of fun, we’ll also be raising funds to benefit the We The Best Foundation, where we aid underserved communities to be their best.

Oh and you know me, expect a few surprises…Let’s Go Golfing!

DJ Khaled