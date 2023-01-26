×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

DJ Khaled Thanks Rihanna for Casting Him in Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Campaign

"I've got a modeling career ahead of me," the producer stated.

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

DJ Khaled is ready to become America’s next top model. The producer dished on his role as a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador and model in a new interview on Thursday (Jan. 26).

Related

Rihanna

Rihanna Ushers In ‘Heartbreaker Szn’ for Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Drop With Steamy…

“I’ve been trying to tell the world I wear a lot of hats. You see me in that robe,” he told BET of modeling for the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign. “I’ve got a modeling career ahead of me, you know.”

Khaled continued: “I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign. Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic. I love that she lets me be myself. I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day drop, which Rihanna modeled herself in a series of steamy uploads to social media earlier this month, isn’t the only collection the superstar has released lately. She’s also unveiled her limited edition Game Day line in anticipation of her halftime show at Super Bowl LVII next month, and just this week added a Fenty x Mitchell & Ness collab as well.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled is still riding high off the success of his 2022 album God Did, which not only debuted as his fourth No. 1 album but also contained top five hit “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby as well as follow-up single “Big Time” featuring Future and Lil Baby.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad