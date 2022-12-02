DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to His ‘Brother’ Takeoff at Soundstorm Festival, Reveals That Migos Was Scheduled as Surprise Guest

DJ Khaled took the stage at Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night (Dec. 2), where he took a moment to honor his friend and former musical collaborator, Migos‘ Takeoff, who was shot and killed at age 28 on Nov. 1.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news DJ Khaled TakeOff See latest videos, charts and news

“We love you brother,” Khaled declared from the stage, as captured by Billboard from the festival. “You’re one of the nicest people I ever met in my life. Every time I talk to you, you said you love me. I hit you back, and said I love you. I’ll never forget my last text with Takeoff. Long live forever Takeoff. He said, ‘Khaled, I’m so happy to call you my brother.’ I’m so happy to you call you my brother, Takeoff.”

The Grammy winning producer went on to play a series of Migos hits including “Fight Night” and “Versace,” before he revealed that the hip-hop trio was scheduled to perform with him at the festival. “It was going to be my surprise guest,” Khaled revealed. “They’re still here. Make some noise for my brother, Takeoff. Takeoff is here right now. We love you. We appreciate you.” I’m doing this for hip-hop. I represent hip-hop across the world.”

Earlier in the day, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced during a news conference that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to Takeoff’s murder. 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, on Thursday (Nov. 1), and charged with murder, while another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was arrested and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.