DJ Khaled, Elton John x Britney Spears, Lil Tjay & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

This Friday’s new music offerings include a star-studded affair from one of R&B and hip-hop’s most prominent DJs, a pop princess making her long-awaited return, and a rapper bravely speaking about his survival story.

It’s album No. 13 for DJ Khaled. The prominent DJ returned with the release of God Did, an ambitious 18-track project which, as per usual for the producer, features a host of his favorite friends and collaborators. Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch and more grace the album, showing that the iconic producer can pull out the biggest and brightest stars for his moment.

Elton John is back again with dance pop (as previously heard in the “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa), and is trying his hand at recreating the same magic with Britney Spears in “Hold Me Closer.” The new collab — which, notably, is the first track the pop princess has released since the end of her 13-year conservatorship — marries verses from the John’s 1992 hit “The One” with the chorus of his 1971’s “Tiny Dancer,” and repackages them in a dance-friendly release, with Spears’ vocals floating through to support.

Meanwhile, Lil Tjay‘s new single “Beat the Odds” paints an even deeper picture of the robbery from two months ago that nearly ended in his murder. “I took seven shots, no shame/ Back to wall, I’m still gon’ blow you down, I ain’t no stain,” he raps on the introspective track.

In other new releases, Lolahol debuts, Selena Gomez lends her talents to a Rema track, and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha team up. But which new release this week was your favorite? Vote in our poll — or enter in your own choice — below.