DJ Khaled Thanks ‘Brother’ Diddy for Gifting Him a Luxury Golf Cart: Watch

DJ Khaled is the proud new owner of a luxury golf cart, thanks to his friend Diddy. On Friday (April 7), the We the Best Music founder shared a video to his Instagram of Diddy presenting him with the expensive gift.

“If you gonna be the number one in golfing, we gotta make sure you’re number one in the golf cart, baby. Sh– looks rich, sh– looks healthy, looks like it fits my brother Khaled,” Diddy says in the video, before Khaled comes in with a clarification for any confused viewers: “Let me be clear, Diddy just bought me a golf cart. He got me this as a gift.”

Diddy provided some additional details regarding the extravagant gift, writing on his respective Instagram, ”I’m so proud of my brother @DJKhaled for all the work he’s putting in on the golf course,” he wrote. “Enjoy my gift to you! I had to find the flyest of the fly for my brother! This ain’t no regular degular golf cart!” Khaled expressed his gratitude in the comments section of his post and wrote, “Thank you @diddy love brother beautiful gift !!!!!!! Grateful ! #LetsGoGolfing.”

Golfing has been at the forefront of Khaled’s recent social media content, and he’s given fans a clue as to why — according to the DJ, he’s in the midst of filming a golfing TV show that features Diddy and actor Mark Wahlberg. In a March 14 post on Khaled’s feed, Diddy revealed he “shot the pilot for Khaled’s new TV show”, while the DJ states “there’s a bidding war going on” for which network gets to air it.

Watch Diddy gift Khaled a new luxury golfing cart in the video below.