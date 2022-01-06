DJ Kay Slay Reportedly Hospitalized With COVID-19

DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in the hospital battling COVID-19 and on a ventilator.

Longtime music manager Wack100 shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 5) by posting a picture of the New York DJ and record executive and writing, “Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

A post on DJ Kay Slay’s Instagram page urges supporters to “keep the positive energy up for my brother Slay fir a speedy recovery.”

LL Cool J, who’s frequently collaborated with him on mixtapes such as 2002’s Get Down Or Lay Down Pt. 2 and 2008’s The Return of the G.O.A.T., also shared similar sentiments by writing, “Send Strength @djkayslay. love u bro. of DJ Kay Slay” on another Instagram tribute to him.

Veteran NYC hip-hop promoter and producer Van Silk addressed a message to his “brother” Kay Slay, which he first sent to HipHopDX. “I’ve known you since you were 15 years old,” said Silk. “We done a lot together — from me helping you with Straight Stuntin magazine as the first editor to how the many DJs we put on during the mixtape era, and now working on the ‘Rolling Deep 200’ project. Brother, I love you and you gotta get well. You know how I was on your back about getting vaccinated.”

NYC radio station Hot 97 sent a message from Kay Slay’s family to the public on its Twitter account. “Legendary #HOT97 @djkayslay’s family sends their appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and support as he works through a current health issue. They ask everyone to please respect his privacy during this time, and continue to send your positive energy and prayers.”

Just last month, Kay Slay released a new project titled The Soul Controller featuring Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and many more.