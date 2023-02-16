DJ Hanzel Goes In on His Nemesis Dillon Francis: ‘I Hate You’

For as long as Dillon Francis has been a fixture in dance music, so, too, has his arch rival DJ Hanzel been around telling anyone who will listen why Dillon is actually terrible.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dillon Francis DJ Hanzel See latest videos, charts and news

Now DJ Hanzel (who keen eyes will notice in fact looks a lot like Francis), raised the stakes in this longstanding rivalry with his debut album, Anti Everything. Released in late January via Hanzel’s own One Deeper Records, the album features eight slick cuts of house music, all intended to fulfill DJ Hanzel’s mission of taking listeners one deeper, and then one more deeper.

To mark the album’s release, DJ Hanzel made a rare appearance at the Billboard News studio, where he sat down to discuss his rivalry with Francis, the many DJs who are “very not deep” and the deepest artist of all time. Watch the interview above.

“Here’s my quick message to Dillon Francis,” Hanzel declared without prompting during this conversation. “You’re a cheat, you’re a lie, I hate you. You’re one of the worst people to ever exist in the world. Just a walking sack of bile.”

Additionally, Hanzel ran down the list of DJs he considers “really not deep” — jokingly, of course — including David Guetta, Martin Garrix (“he’s also a baby”), Kygo (“stay in Norway”), Zedd (“like, very not deep”), Dom Dolla (“wow, a mullet, so original”) and Steve Aoki (“I don’t think he plays any music; he’s just a baker.”)

Hanzel also revealed that he doesn’t actually listen to music, that rather than eating, he absorbs nutrition through the light of the sun (“I’m like a solar panel”) and Francis’ 2021 album Happy Machine made him throw up “three times.”